Zendaya will play legendary singer Ronnie Spector in director Barry Jenkins' upcoming biopic, Be My Baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film, from studio A24, will be written by Dave Kajganich and shares its name with Spector's memoir, which she co-wrote with Vince Waldron.

Spector was an executive producer on the project before her death in 2022 and reportedly hand-picked Zendaya to play her in the film.

Jonathan Greenfield is set to executive produce the movie, with producers including Zendaya, Marc Platt and Adam Siegel.

A24 confirmed the news of Zendaya and Jenkins' involvement on social media.

Jenkins, who most recently directed Disney prequel Mufasa, previously worked with A24 on the films Moonlight, which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards, and the upcoming Sorry, Baby.