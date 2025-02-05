Former Gilmore Girls actress Lauren Graham said she would "always say yes" to another reboot when she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show, which initially ran between 2000 and 2007 on WB/CW, follows single mother Lorelai (Graham) as she parents her teenage daughter, Rory ( Alexis Bledel ).

"It doesn't feel like 25 years at all, and it's just very -- something I'm super grateful for," Graham told Fallon. "And it's also just kind of strange that new generations keep finding it."

The show had a four-episode Netflix reboot in 2016, titled Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and a social media post around that time suggested that the streamer might continue the story.

The spinoff concluded as an adult Rory learned she was pregnant. The social media post showed a fictional science fair project -- an apparent reference to Rory's future child attempting to determine who the father is.

"Everyone went nuts," Fallon said, referring to A Year in the Life. "People loved it. I loved it, too. Would you ever come back and do another one?"

Graham, 57, said that she would agree to reprise her role.

"I always say yes because it's the best part I ever had," she said. "And I love doing it and... it's just that thing where it was the perfect material at the perfect time with the perfect writer and it just means so much to me."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Since portraying the beloved Lorelei, Graham starred in Parenthood and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

She will also appear in Tubi's upcoming comedy The Z-Suite, which premieres Thursday.

"Generations clash when the award-winning C-suite at Atelier Ad Agency is canceled and pushed out and the Gen Z social media team is put in charge," an official synopsis reads.

Spencer Stevenson, Madison Shamoun, Nico Santos, Anna Bezahaler and Evan Marsh also star.