South Korean girl group Blackpink is going on tour.

The K-pop superstars announced a 2025 world tour Wednesday with a brief clip showing the four women on stage.

The news follows word that Blackpink member Jennie will be releasing her first solo album, Ruby, in March. On Friday, she dropped the music video for her song "Love Hangover" with Dominic Fike. The video stars Jennie and Charles Melton.

Jennie will also launch The Ruby Experience by Jennie shows in select venues in March.

Rose, meanwhile, released a solo album, Rosie, in December.

Lisa's sophomore solo album, titled Alter Ego, arrives Feb. 28. The singer and actress is also set to star in The White Lotus Season 3.

Together, Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo form Blackpink. They released Born Pink in 2022.

Specific dates for the tour have not yet been announced.