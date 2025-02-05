Universal Pictures is previewing Jurassic World Rebirth, a new film in the Jurassic Park franchise starring Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali.

Rebirth picks up five years after the 2022 film Jurassic World Dominion, when Earth's dinosaurs are few and far between. Of these, a few possess DNA that could be used to develop "miraculous life-saving" drugs, an official synopsis reads.

That's where Johansson's character, Zora, comes in. She and her partner Duncan (Ali) are hired to helm the team seeking the dinosaur DNA.

"We're the best at moving things, and people, in and out of places they shouldn't be," Zora says in the preview.

The film was penned by David Koepp, who wrote the 1993 film based on Michael Crichton's book.

"This action-packed new chapter sees an extraction team race to the most dangerous place on Earth, an island research facility for the original Jurassic Park, inhabited by the worst of the worst that were left behind," the description reads.

The trailer shows the crew facing various dinosaurs, including ones deemed "too dangerous for the original park."

Rebirth also stars Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain and Ed Skrein.

The film opens in theaters in July.