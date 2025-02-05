Demi Moore discussed what it was like being called a "popcorn actress" when she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday.

Moore, 62, initially shared what a producer had said during her acceptance speech Jan. 5 while accepting Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for The Substance at the Golden Globe Awards.

"I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor," said Moore "...Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress and at that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have."

In the film, Moore portrays a woman who injects herself with a drug to become "younger, more beautiful, more perfect," but things go terribly wrong.

On Jimmy Kimmel, she elaborated on what the "popcorn actress" title meant to her.

"What somebody else does or doesn't do is irrelevant. How you hold it is everything," she began. "And while I may have taken it as he intended it, it's what I made it mean about me. It's that I made it mean that somehow I wasn't ever going to be somebody that could be acknowledged in that kind of arena or platform, that I couldn't win awards... But he didn't do that. He just said the words. So that's the difference."

When Kimmel asked Moore if she thought the producer might have heard her speech, she suggested that he could have been "rolling over in his grave."

"In our current times, and in reframing how I look at being a popcorn actress, how fortunate do I feel that I am in a movie that not only is a popcorn movie that's got people into the theaters to have a communal experience, but it's also getting critical acclaim," she added.

The Substance was recently rereleased in movie theaters.

Moore's other film credits include Ghost, Indecent Proposal, Striptease and G.I. Jane.