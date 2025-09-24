Iconic Events announced Wednesday that tickets are on sale for the re-release of Berry Gordy's The Last Dragon. The 40th anniversary screenings run Oct. 19, 20 and 22.

The 1985 martial arts film was produced by Motown's Gordy and directed by Michael Schultz. It was the last film Gordy produced following Lady Sings the Blues and The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings.

Taimak plays "Bruce" Leroy Green, a martial artist searching for a master to train him in The Glow. Leroy battles the villainous gang leader Sho'nuff (Julius J. Carry III) and romances singer Laura Charles (Vanity).

The film features early roles for William H. Macy, Chazz Palminteri, Keshia Knight Pulliam and Queen Esther Marrow. Christopher Murney, Faith Prince, Leo O'Brien and martial artist Ernie Reyes Jr. also starred.

Gordy also produced a soundtrack for the film led by DeBarge's hit "Rhythm of the Night," written by Diane Warren. Vanity and Stevie Wonder also contributed tracks.

The re-release will include a new introduction video by Taimak.