'Last Dragon' 40th anniversary re-release tickets on sale
UPI News Service, 09/24/2025
Iconic Events announced Wednesday that tickets are on sale for the re-release of Berry Gordy's The Last Dragon. The 40th anniversary screenings run Oct. 19, 20 and 22.
The 1985 martial arts film was produced by Motown's Gordy and directed by Michael Schultz. It was the last film Gordy produced following Lady Sings the Blues and The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings.
Taimak plays "Bruce" Leroy Green, a martial artist searching for a master to train him in The Glow. Leroy battles the villainous gang leader Sho'nuff (Julius J. Carry III) and romances singer Laura Charles (Vanity).
