The BBC is teasing Dennis Kelly's drama Waiting for the Out with first-look photographs released Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The six-part series takes its inspiration from the memoir The Life Inside, penned by Andy West, and stars Josh Finan as Dan.

He teaches philosophy in a prison and the classes push him to confront the fact that many of his own family members are behind bars.

"Dan's life has taken him down a different path, but his time working in prison begins to make him worry, obsessively, that he belongs behind bars just like his father," an official synopsis reads. "As Dan's personal crisis deepens, his actions begin to threaten both his own future and his family's."

The show stars Gerard Kearns, Stephen Wight, Phil Daniels, Samantha Spiro, Francis Lovehall, Josef Altin, Steven Meo, Ric Renton, Tom Moutchi, Sule Rimi, Charlie Rix, Alex Ferns, Ronke Adekoluejo, Nima Taleghani, Sophia Brown, Neal Barry and Jude Mack.

Waiting for the Out is slated to air early next year.