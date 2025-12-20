Director James Gunn has announced Jay Kelly and All the Light We Cannot See actor Lars Eidinger will play villain Brainiac in his next Superman movie.

"In our worldwide search for Brainiac in Man of Tomorrow, Lars Eidinger rose to the top. Welcome to the DCU, Lars," Gunn wrote on X Saturday.

Man of Tomorrow is set for theatrical release on July 9, 2027.

The sequel to the 2025 blockbuster, Superman, will also co-star as David Corenswet as the titular superhero, and Nicholas Hoult as his nemesis Lex Luthor.