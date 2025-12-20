Jamie Campbell Bower -- who plays villain Vecna on the Netflix series Stranger Things -- made a surprise appearance in the Broadway show, Stranger Things: First Shadow, on Friday night.

"Talk about a jump scare. Jamie Campbell Bower surprises fans at Stranger Things: The First Shadow by playing Henry Creel in the final scene of the play," the play's official X account said.

"Sup NY x," Bower posted on X, alongside a media story and video about him unexpectedly joining the cast on stage.

The show is set in 1950s Hawkins, Ind. and serves as a prequel to the TV show.

The second half of Season 5 of the TV show is to premiere on Christmas Day.