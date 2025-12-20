Comedian Bowen Yang has confirmed his exit from Saturday Night Live a day after media reports swirled that this weekend would be his last on the sketch comedy show.

"I loved working at SNL, and most of all i loved the people. i was there at a time when many things in the world started to seem futile, but working at 30 rock taught me the value in showing up anyway when people make it worthwhile," Yang wrote.

"i'm grateful for every minute of my time there. i learned about myself (bad with wigs). i learned about others (generous, vulnerable, hot). i learned that human error can be nothing but correct. i learned that comedy is mostly logistics and that it will usually fail until it doesn't, which is the besssst. thank you to every single person who showed up there: friends and coworkers and audiences and hosts."

Yang has received five Emmy nominations for his work on SNL over the course of seven seasons -- one for writing in 2018 and four for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for 2021, 2022, 2024 and 2025.

He can now be seen in the movie musical Wicked and its sequel, Wicked: For Good.