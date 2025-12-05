Landman has been given the green light for a third season.

Paramount+ announced the news Friday, following Billy Bob Thornton 's Critics Choice nomination for his portrayal of Tommy Norris.

The sophomore season of the show shattered records for the streamer, with viewership for the first episode surpassing 9.2 million views in two days' time, a press release states.

"As oil rises from the earth, so do secrets -- and Tommy Norris' breaking point may be closer than he realizes," a synopsis for Season 2, which arrived Nov. 16, reads. "Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Demi Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn't noble -- it's brutal. And sooner or later something's got to break."

Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Sam Elliott, Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chavez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jordan and Colm Feore also star.