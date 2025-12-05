20th Century Studios announced a new release date for the second Simpsons Movie on social media Friday. The sequel now opens Sept. 3, 2027, Labor Day weekend.

The post, also shared by The Simpsons official accounts, shows Homer Simpson stabbing his foot wtih a flag. On the flag, the original July 23 date previously announced is crossed out with the new date added.

Homer is also dropping a pink frosted donut in the picture.

The Simpsons Movie premiered in 2007 between the show's 18th and 19th seasons. The show has been renewed through Season 40, with Season 37 currently airing.

Disney expressed interest in another Simpsons Movie after it obtained the franchise under its merger with 20th Century Fox in 2019. During the credits of the first film, baby Maggie spoke the word "sequel."

No director or writers have been announced yet. David Silverman directed the 2007 movie and writers room veterans James L. Brooks Al Jean , Ian Maxtone-Graham, George Meyer, David Mirkin, Mike Reiss, Mike Scully, Matt Selman, John Swartzwelder and Jon Vitti were credited with the script.

Voice actors Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer, Tress MacNeille and Pamela Hayden are expected to voice their series characters.