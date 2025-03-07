Pop icon Lady Gaga released Mayhem, her first solo album in five years, Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's my favorite record in a long time," Lady Gaga told Zane Lowe in an interview this week. "I feel like it has some teeth."

Mayhem features 14 songs, including her previously released collaboration with Bruno Mars, "Die With A Smile."

The singer and actress, 38, had released her single, "Disease," and an accompanying music video in October, and she dropped "Abracadabra" alongside a music video, in February.

Gaga visited Brazil for a "Mayhem on the Beach" show on Monday.

Mayhem also includes "Garden of Eden," "Perfect Celebrity," "Vanish Into You," "Zombieboy," "LoveDrug," "How Bad Do U Want Me," "Don't Call Tonight," "Shadow Of A Man," "The Beast" and "Blade of Grass."

She also collaborated with Gesaffelstein for "Killah."

On YouTube, Gaga released official audio videos for each track that feature distorted images of the singer.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Her Instagram post announcing Mayhem generated some 580,000 likes and more than 18,000 comments.

"You literally made a perfect album," wrote one fan.

Gaga released Chromatica in 2020. As an actress, she has recently starred in the film Joker: Folie a Deux opposite Joaquin Phoenix.