"Taking place one year after the events of Season 1, Gremlins: The Wild Batch follows Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem," a synopsis said.
"Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way."
The show is a prequel to the blockbuster live-action Gremlins movies from the 1980s.
