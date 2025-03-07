Deadwood icons Timothy Olyphant and Robin Weigert will be heard voicing Old West characters in upcoming episodes of the animated adventure, Gremlins: The Wild Batch.

Olyphant will play Johnny Appleseed, while Weigert will reprise her Deadwood role of Calamity Jane.

The second half of Wild Bunch Season 2 is set to premiere on Max April 10.

Yvette Nicole Brown and SungWon Cho will also guest star.

"Taking place one year after the events of Season 1, Gremlins: The Wild Batch follows Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem," a synopsis said.

"Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way."

The show is a prequel to the blockbuster live-action Gremlins movies from the 1980s.

The voice ensemble features Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, Gabrielle Nevaeh and George Takei.