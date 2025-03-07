Hallmark has announced it renewed its beloved time-travel family drama, The Way Home, for Season 4.

"We are so honoured to be bringing you #TheWayHome season 4!! Thank you for watching and loving the show the way you do -- we can't wait to bring you more. I love being Alice this is the best thing ever I love it here I get to work with my friends again," star Sadie Laflamme-Snow posted on X Thursday, a day before the show's Season 3 finale.

The series stars Andie Macdowell as Del, matriarch of the Landry family, who discover a pond on their Canadian farm allows them to travel to the past and visit their ancestors and younger versions of their loved ones.

Chyler Leigh plays Del's daughter Kat, Laflamme plays Kat's daughter Alice, Evan Williams plays Kat's boyfriend Elliot and Spencer MacPherson plays Del's son Jacob.

New episodes are expected to air in 2026.