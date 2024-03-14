Saturday Night Live alum Kristen Wiig is set to return as guest host of the sketch comedy show on April 6.

Singer-songwriter Raye will be the musical guest that night.

Ryan Gosling -- who made headlines this week for his show-stopping performance of "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie movie at the Oscars -- is slated to guest host SNL on April 13.

Country music star Chris Stapleton will provide the musical entertainment for the episode.

Reruns of SNL will air for the next two weekends and the show will return on March 30 with Ramy Youssef as guest host and rapper Travis Scott as musical guest.