Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Austrian composer Johann Strauss Sr. in 1804-- Thomas Marshall, U.S. vice president under Woodrow Wilson, in 1854-- Jonathan Luther Jones, railroad engineer who was the hero of the ballad "Casey Jones," in 1863-- Physicist Albert Einstein in 1879-- Cartoonist Hank Ketcham in 1920-- Photographer Diane Arbus in 1923-- Astronaut Frank Borman in 1928-- Actor Michael Caine in 1933 (age 91)-- Composer Quincy Jones in 1933 (age 91)-- Astronaut Eugene Cernan in 1934-- Golf Hall of Fame member Bob Charles in 1936 (age 88)-- Singer Michael Martin Murphey in 1945 (age 79)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Wes Unseld in 1946-- Actor Steve Kanaly in 1946 (age 78)-- Comedian Billy Crystal in 1948 (age 76)-- Prince Albert II of Monaco in 1958 (age 66)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Kirby Puckett in 1960-- Actor Elise Neal in 1966 (age 58)-- Actor Gary Anthony Williams in 1966 (age 58)-- Actor Megan Follows in 1968 (age 56)-- Actor Betsy Brandt in 1973 (age 51)-- Actor Grace Park in 1974 (age 50)-- Actor Daniel Gillies in 1976 (age 48)-- Actor Corey Stoll in 1976 (age 48)-- Actor Chris Klein in 1979 (age 45)-- Musician Taylor Hanson in 1983 (age 41)-- Actor Jamie Bell in 1986 (age 38)-- Musician Este Haim in 1986 (age 38)-- NBA star Stephen Curry in 1988 (age 36)-- Actor Ansel Elgort in 1994 (age 30)-- U.S. Olympic gold gymnast Simone Biles in 1997 (age 27)-- Actor Abby Ryder Fortson in 2008 (age 16)