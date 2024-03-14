Robyn Bernard, who was best known for playing Terry Brock on General Hospital in the 1980s, has died at the age of 64.

ADVERTISEMENT

California's Riverside Count Sheriff's Office said in a press release that Bernard's next of kin was notified after her body was found this week in an open field behind a business in San Jacinto.

The Riverside County Coroner's Office told TMZ an autopsy was to be conducted on the Texas native's remains Wednesday, but the cause of death won't be officially determined until toxicology tests are complete in a few weeks.

Bernard's other credits include Voices From High School, Diva, Simon & Simon, Whiz Kids, Tour of Duty and The Facts of Life.

She was also the older sister of Wings, It's a Living and Happy Days actress Crystal Bernard.