Scout Productions released the trailer for Living for the Dead on Tuesday. The paranormal investigation show stars Kristen Stewart and Alex Le May, Juju Bae, Ken Boggle, Logan Taylor And Roz Hernandez.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer shows the team investigate the Clown Motel in Tonopah, Nev., the Copper Queen Hotel in Bisbee, Australia, Waverley Hills Sanitarium and the Palace Theater in Louisville, Ky., The Palomino in Las Vegas.

Stewart's companions include a tarot card reader, tech expert, psychic medium, paranormal researcher and witch. Clips from the show include jokes, scares and emotional connections.

Stewart is also an executive producer and narrates the show. She is engaged to Dylan Meyer.

Scout Productions also created Queer Eye, which features five gay men who help people change their lives.

All episodes of Living for the Dead premiere Oct. 18 as part of Huluween.