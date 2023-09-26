Lifetime released the trailer for Murdaugh Murders on Tuesday. The two-part movie airs Oct. 14 and 15 at 8 p.m. EDT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Pullman plays Alex Murdaugh, who in March was convicted of murdering his wife and son. Pullman speaks with a South Carolina accent in the trailer.

The film shows how Alex, an attorney from a legacy family, lost control in addiction to opioids and became abusive. His wife, Maggie (Lauren Robek) and son Paul (Curtis Tweedie) were found dead in 2021.

Michael Vickerman wrote Murdaugh Murders. Greg Beeman directs.

Murdaugh Murdaughs is part of Lifetime's Ripped from the Headlines series of true crime movies.