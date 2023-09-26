South Korean girl group Blackpink has another music video with more than 1.5 billion views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated after their dance performance video for "How You Like That" reached the milestone Tuesday.

Blackpink has three other videos with more than 1.5 billion views on YouTube: "Ddu-du Ddu-du," "Kill This Love" and "Boombayah," and two others with more than 1 billion views: "As If It's Your Last" and the official "How You Like That" music video.

Blackpink's "How You Like That" dance performance video was released in July 2020, while the "How You Like That" official music video was released in June 2020.

"How You Like That" is the lead single from Blackpink's debut studio album, The Album, released in October 2020.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa. The group released a single and music video for "The Girls," its first song of 2023, in August.