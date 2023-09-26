TLC is giving a glimpse of The Family Chantel Season 5.

The network shared a trailer for the show's fifth and final season Tuesday.

The Family Chantel is a spinoff of 90 Day Fiance, a reality series featuring couples where one partner has or is seeking a K-1 visa. The spinoff follows 90 Day Fiance Season 4 couple Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, who first fell in love in Jimeno's home country of Dominican Republic.

The Family Chantel Season 5 opens in the wake of Pedro hitting his breaking point and filing for divorce at the end of Season 4.

"Nine months later, and both are desperate to move on from one another. As their divorce inches closer to the finish line, accusations and old resentments make any kind of agreement no easy feat. Decisions such as selling the house, and who gets what possession, are almost impossible between the two. While both believe they are on the right side of this divorce, each family is intensely feuding as they fight to defend their own," an official synopsis reads.

In the trailer, Chantel says going through the divorce has been "the hardest time" in her life.

The Family Chantel Season 5 premieres Nov. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.

In addition, 90 Day Fiance will return for a 10th season featuring Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo in October.