The Screamfest horror film festival announced their lineup on Tuesday. The film festival runs Oct. 10 - 19 in Los Angeles.

The fest will feature the Los Angeles premiere of Howdy, Neighbor! after its world premiere at Soho Horror Film Festival in July. Described as an "LGBTQ+ horror film," it stars Debby Ryan , Matthew Scott Montgomery and Alyson Stoner , all of whom appeared on Disney Channel sitcoms early in their careers.

World premieres include The Piper, featuring the late Julian Sands, the pandemic horror film Alone Together, and Lord of Misrule from The Boy director William Brent Bell.

The opening night film is Divinity, which premiered at the Sundance Flim Festival. Other festival favorites making their way to Screamfest include The Wait, What You Wish For, You'll Never Find Me and Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls.

The complete lineup is available at ScreamfestLA.com and tickets go on sale soon. Opening night tickets are now available.