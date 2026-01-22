Veronica Mars, The Good Place and Nobody Wants This actress Kristen Bell is set to host the Actor Awards for a third time.

Presented by SAG-AFTRA, the ceremony honors excellence in film and television.

This year's edition is to stream live on Netflix from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on March 1.

"Kristen Bell knows this show, she knows this community and she knows how to keep everyone entertained and laughing without ever losing the heart of the night," Jon Brockett, show-runner and executive producer for The Actor Awards, said in a press release Wednesday.

"Having Kristen return to host feels like welcoming back a member of the family. One you actually want to hang out with."

One Battle after Another leads the field in the film categories with seven nominations, while Sinners followed close behind with five nods.

The Studio earned the most nominations -- five -- in the TV categories.