Kim Kardashian is the new owner of a cross necklace once worn by Princess Diana.

The 42-year-old television personality bought the Attallah cross, an amethyst and diamond necklace with a cross pendant, for $197,453 at a Sotheby's London auction.

Diana wore the necklace Oct. 27, 1987, while attending a charity gala in London. She paired the necklace with a black and purple Catherine Walker dress.

The Attallah cross was created by Garrard and belonged to late Palestinian-British businessman Naim Attallah, who was friends with Diana and loaned the piece to her several times over the years, according to Sotheby's. Attallah died in 2021.

Diana's sapphire and diamond engagement ring, given to her by Prince Charles (now King Charles III), also was designed by Garrard. The ring now belongs to Kate Middleton, the wife of Diana's son Prince William.

Four people, including Kardashian, bid for the Attallah cross, with Kardashian winning the auction after five minutes.

Kardashian's fashion influences also include Marilyn Monroe and Cher. Kardashian famously wore a dress once worn by Monroe to the Met Gala in May 2022.