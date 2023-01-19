Peacock is giving a glimpse of Bel-Air Season 2. The streaming service shared a trailer for the new season Thursday.

Bel-Air is a reboot of the '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that is based on Morgan Cooper's viral short film.

The series follows Will Smith (Jabari Banks), a teenager from West Philadelphia, who is sent to live with his aunt and uncle (Cassandra Freeman and Adrian Holmes) in Bel-Air.

Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in the original Fresh Prince, will join the Bel-Air cast in Season 2. Ali will portray Mrs. Hughes, an English teacher who bonds with Bel-Air's Ashley (Akira Akbar).

Season 2 opens with Will (Banks) at a crossroads as "a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he's learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence."

"He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season," an official description reads.

Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Jimmy Akingbola, Simone Joy Jones and Jordan L. Jones also star.

Bel-Air Season 2 premieres Feb. 23 on Peacock.