Kieran Culkin, Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai were among the early winners Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Culkin was named Best Supporting Actor in a Film for A Real Pain, while Sawai and Sanada won Best Actress and Actor in a Drama Series for Shogun.

Kristen Bell is hosting the gala, which honors excellence in film and television acting, and is streaming live on Netflix.

Bell kicked off the event with a salute to the firefighters who battled the recent wildfire blazes throughout California. She followed with a parody song called "Do You Want to be an Actor?" sung to the tune of her Frozen anthem "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?"

As Bell performed, footage of SAG nominees in their early careers played in the background while the actors cringed and laughed in the audience.

Movie musical Wicked and TV series Shogun lead the field with five SAG nominations apiece going into this weekend's competition.