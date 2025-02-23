Anthony Mackie's Captain America: Brave New World is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $28.2 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Monkey with $14.2 million, followed by Paddington in Peru at No. 3 with $6.5 million, Dog Man at No. 4 with $5.9 million and Ne Zha 2 at No. 5 with $4.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Heart Eyes at No. 6 with $2.9 million, Chhaava at No. 7 with $2.7 million, Mufasa at No. 8 with $2.5 million, The Unbreakable Boy at No. 9 with $2.5 million and One of Them Days at No. 10 with $1.4 million.