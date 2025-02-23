The opening credits for Season 2 of 1923 paid tribute to late cast member Cole Brings Plenty, who played Pete Plenty Clouds in Season 1.

Images of Cole, alongside his name and the words "In Memoriam," appeared in the first moments of Episode 1, Season 2.

Cole was replaced as Pete, the love interest of Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves), by Jeremy Gauna for Season 2.

Cole's body was discovered in Kansas, days after he was reported missing amid his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident.

No cause of death has been disclosed.

Cole was the nephew of Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty.