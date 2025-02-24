Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Pope Clement VIII in 1536-- Historian\/writer Wilhelm Grimm in 1786-- Artist Winslow Homer in 1836-- Writer George Moore in 1852-- WWII commander Adm. Chester Nimitz in 1885-- Actor Marjorie Main in 1890-- Actor Abe Vigoda in 1921-- Musician Michel Legrand in 1932-- Nike co-founder Phil Knight in 1938 (age 87)-- Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman in 1942-- Actor Jenny O'Hara in 1942 (age 83)-- Actor Barry Bostwick in 1945 (age 80)-- Actor Edward James Olmos in 1947 (age 78)-- Musician George Thorogood in 1950 (age 75)-- Actor Helen Shaver in 1951 (age 74)-- Actor Debra Jo Rupp in 1951 (age 74)-- Apple founder Steve Jobs in 1955-- International Motorsports Hall of Fame member Alain Prost in 1955 (age 70)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Eddie Murray in 1956 (age 69)-- TV personality Paula Zahn in 1956 (age 69)-- Actor Beth Broderick in 1959 (age 66)-- Actor Billy Zane in 1966 (age 59)-- The Kienast quintuplets of Liberty Corner, N.J., in 1970 (age 55)-- Writer Gillian Flynn in 1971 (age 54)-- International Boxing Hall of Fame member Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 1977 (age 48)-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Lleyton Hewitt in 1981 (age 44)-- Musician Matt McGinley (Gym Class Heroes) in 1983 (age 42)-- Actor Dre Davis in 1986 (age 39)-- Actor Daniel Kaluuya in 1989 (age 36)-- Actor\/musician O'Shea Jackson Jr., also known as OMG, in 1991 (age 34)