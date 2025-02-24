Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Pope Clement VIII in 1536

-- Historian/writer Wilhelm Grimm in 1786

-- Artist Winslow Homer in 1836

-- Writer George Moore in 1852

-- WWII commander Adm. Chester Nimitz in 1885

-- Actor Marjorie Main in 1890

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Actor Abe Vigoda in 1921

-- Musician Michel Legrand in 1932

-- Nike co-founder Phil Knight in 1938 (age 87)

-- Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman in 1942

-- Actor Jenny O'Hara in 1942 (age 83)

-- Actor Barry Bostwick in 1945 (age 80)

-- Musician George Thorogood in 1950 (age 75)

-- Actor Helen Shaver in 1951 (age 74)

-- Actor Debra Jo Rupp in 1951 (age 74)

-- Apple founder Steve Jobs in 1955

-- International Motorsports Hall of Fame member Alain Prost in 1955 (age 70)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Eddie Murray in 1956 (age 69)

-- TV personality Paula Zahn in 1956 (age 69)

-- Actor Beth Broderick in 1959 (age 66)

-- Actor Billy Zane in 1966 (age 59)

-- The Kienast quintuplets of Liberty Corner, N.J., in 1970 (age 55)

-- Writer Gillian Flynn in 1971 (age 54)

-- International Boxing Hall of Fame member Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 1977 (age 48)

-- International Tennis Hall of Fame member Lleyton Hewitt in 1981 (age 44)

-- Musician Matt McGinley (Gym Class Heroes) in 1983 (age 42)

-- Actor Dre Davis in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Daniel Kaluuya in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor/musician O'Shea Jackson Jr., also known as OMG, in 1991 (age 34)