Neon announced the film Family Movie starring Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick and their children, Travis and Sosie Bacon, on Monday. Neon is representing the film for foreign sales at the American Film Market and CAA Media Finance is handling U.S. rights.

Kevin and Sedgwick also will co-direct the film. Dan Beers wrote the horror comedy about a family of filmmakers who discover a dead body on their set.

Sosie Bacon starred in the horror hit Smile, which spawned a sequel this year. Her father got his start in the original Friday the 13th, and has since starred in the monster movie, Tremors, and horror movies Flatliners, Stir of Echoes, Hollow Man, The Darkness, You Should Have Left, They/Them and MaXXXine.

Travis Bacon has been a composer except for acting in his parents' film Loverboy and co-writing the short, Keep Coming Back, which he produced and in which he co-starred with his sister.

Sedgwick starred on the crime series, The Closer, and movies. She and Kevin have co-starred in films beginning with Lemon Sky and Pyrates, and including Murder in the First, The Woodsman and Loverboy, which Kevin directed.

The four Bacons will also produce Family Movie with Mixed Breed. Dark Castle Entertainment also produces with co-CEO Norm Golightly.