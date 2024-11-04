Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, will make his big screen debut with Hurry Up Tomorrow.

The psychological thriller is inspired by the artist's yet-to-be released album of the same name.

Tesfaye dropped Hurry Up Tomorrow's first single, "Dancing in the Flames," in September. The song's music video shows the 34-year-old singer getting ejected from a car.

Lionsgate will distribute the film, Variety and Deadline reported.

Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan will also star.

"Abel is a visionary whose art cannot be confined by any single medium," said Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair. "With Hurry Up Tomorrow, in partnership with Trey (Edward Shults), his musical universe expands onto the big screen with a psychological thriller that will usher in a new cinematic experience for fans."