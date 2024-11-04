Netflix announced Monday that it has renewed Outer Banks for a fifth and final season. Season 4 Part 2 premieres Thursday.

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline as lovers from opposite social castes. She is a Kook, the wealthy high society, and he is a working class Pogue. The hunt for Blackbeard's treasure offers the potential to change that, though the current season deals with the fallout from finding that treasure.

Outer Banks also stars Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, Austin North, Fiona Palomo, J. Anthony Crane, Pollyanna McIntosh, Brianna Brown, Rigo Sanchez, Mia Challis and Cullen Moss.

Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke co-created the show and executive produce.

"We hope to bring our beloved Pogues home in the way we imagined and planned years ago," the trio wrote in a statement.