Kevin Bacon portrays a bounty hunter working for the devil in The Bondsman, which arrives on Prime Video April 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streamer shared a preview for the series on Tuesday.

Bacon's character, Hub Halloran, is brought back to life after being murdered. His extra time was granted by the Devil, who demands that Hub wrangle and return demons who try to leave Hell.

"By chasing down those demons, with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins go his soul condemned -- which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music," an official synopsis states.

The trailer shows Hub talking to Midge (Jolene Purdy) and Kitty (Beth Grant) about his new role.

"Imagine Hell is a prison, and sometimes inmates bust out," says Midge in the preview. "This time one of them busted out here, and more might be coming."

The series, which contains eight episodes, also stars Jennifer Nettles, Damon Herriman and Maxwell Jenkins.

The Bondsman marks Bacon's first starring TV role since Showtime crime drama City on a Hill.