Kevin Bacon hunts demons in 'The Bondsman' trailer
UPI News Service, 03/04/2025
Kevin Bacon portrays a bounty hunter working for the devil in The Bondsman, which arrives on Prime Video April 3.
The streamer shared a preview for the series on Tuesday.
Bacon's character, Hub Halloran, is brought back to life after being murdered. His extra time was granted by the Devil, who demands that Hub wrangle and return demons who try to leave Hell.
"By chasing down those demons, with the help and hindrance of his estranged family, Hub learns how his own sins go his soul condemned -- which pushes him to seek a second chance at life, love, and country music," an official synopsis states.
