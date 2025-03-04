After 25 years playing in London's West End and touring North America, Mamma Mia! is headed back to Broadway.

The musical, which inspired the 2008 and 2018 films starring Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried , made its Broadway debut in 2001 and ran for about 14 years.

"Broadway, here we go again!" a post reads on the show's official X account. "This summer, Mamma Mia! returns home to the Winter Garden Theatre for a limited six-month engagement."

The show will make its Broadway premiere Aug. 2, and performances are scheduled through Feb. 1, 2026.

Judy Craymer, who created the musical, told The Hollywood Reporter that "nothing could have prepared us for the outpouring of love and acclaim (and dancing in the aisles!) that overwhelmed us when we arrived in New York at the magnificent Winter Garden Theatre" in 2001.

"It's truly fantastic to bring the original production back to its Broadway home after 24 years," she told the outlet.