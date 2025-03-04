Alien: Earth showrunner Noah Hawley is reuniting with several Fargo cast members on the upcoming Alien prequel series.

FX announced on Tuesday that Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge and Andy Yu, who portrayed Fargo's Indira, Zelmare and Meemo, respectively, will join the cast of Alien: Earth.

Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida will round out the new guest stars.

Sydney Chandler was previously announced as the lead, and the series also stars Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Courav, Jonath Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat," an official synopsis reads.