The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has determined actor Matthew Perry died of "the acute effects of ketamine," according to Variety and The New York Times.

Perry reportedly had been receiving ketamine infusions to treat depression and anxiety. However, his last infusion was 10 days before his death Oct. 28 at age 54. Perry was found unconscious in his hot tub.

The autopsy said the ketamine in Perry's system came from a more recent dose.

A medical examiner's statement noted that "Contributing factors in Perry's death include drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder). The manner of death is accident."

Perry was best known for his role as Chandler Bing, a cast members on Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004.