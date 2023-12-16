Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of England's King Henry VIII, in 1485-- Composer Ludwig van Beethoven in 1770-- Novelist Jane Austen in 1775-- Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky in 1866-- Anthropologist Margaret Mead in 1901-- Science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke in 1917-- Science fiction writer Philip K. Dick in 1928-- Actor Liv Ullmann in 1938 (age 85)-- Sports journalist Frank Deford in 1938-- Journalist Lesley Stahl in 1941 (age 82)-- TV producer Steven Bochco in 1943-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Benny Andersson in 1946 (age 77)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Billy Gibbons in 1949 (age 74)-- Actor Ben Cross in 1947-- Actor Benjamin Bratt in 1963 (age 60)-- Actor Miranda Otto in 1967 (age 56)-- Actor Krysten Ritter in 1981 (age 42)-- Actor Theo James in 1984 (age 39)-- Actor Anna Popplewell in 1988 (age 35)-- Actor Jyoti Amge in 1993 (age 30)-- Actor Stephan James in 1993 (age 30)