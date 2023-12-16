Korean boy band Ateez's The World EP. Fin: Will is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift 's 1989 (Taylor's Version), followed by Drake's For All the Dogs at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Michael Buble 's Christmas at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Swift's Midnights, SZA's SOS at No. 7, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 8, Swift's Folklore at No. 9 and Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song at No. 10.