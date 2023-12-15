Apple TV+ announced it ordered the new series Your Friends and Neighbors on Friday. The series will star Jon Hamm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamm will play Coop, fresh off a divorce and losing his job managing a hedge fun. Coop steals from his upstate New York suburb neighbors "until he breaks into the wrong house at the wrong time."

Hamm also executive produces with Connie Tavel and creator Jonathan Tropper.

Apple notes that Your Friends and Neighbors will be the first series Hamm headlines since Mad Men. Hamm is currently appearing in Season 5 of Fargo, played Archangel Gabriel on Good Omens and just finished an arc on Apple's The Morning Show.

Trooper was also showrunner for Apple TV+'s See.