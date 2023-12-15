Netflix added five more cast members to its comedy series No Good Deed. Linda Cardellini, Luke Wilson, Teyonah Parris, Abby Jacobson and Poppy Liu have joined the cast.

Ray Romano was the first actor cast in the dark comedy. Lisa Kudrow joined Thursday.

Romano and Kudrow play a couple trying to sell their home. The new cast members play characters interested in the property.

Cardellini will play a woman hoping to flip the house for a profit. Wilson plays a soap opera actor interested in moving into a house smaller than his "McMansion."

Jacobson and Liu play a married couple who have liked the house since before it went on the market. Parris plays a pregnant woman married to a man not yet cast, looking for a family home.