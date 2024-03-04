Kellan Lutz shared a photo of a meet up with his former Twilight co-stars Peter Facinelli, Ashley Greene and Jackson Rathbone.

"Got the fam together!" Lutz captioned the photo Sunday, which was snapped at Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle over the weekend.

"I love this and I love you guys!!!!!" their co-star Nikki Reed, who wasn't at the event, commented on the post.

Lutz, Facinelli,Greene and Rathbone played a family of vampires in the supernatural romance film franchise based on Stephenie Meyer's young adult novels.

The Twilight Saga series included five movies released in theaters between 2008 and 2012.