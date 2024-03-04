Concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) is set to stream on Disney+ one day earlier than planned.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), in its entirety for the first time with the song 'Cardigan' and four additional acoustic songs, arrives March 14 at 6PM PT only on Disney+," the streaming service announced on Monday.

The Eras Tour included selections from all of the Grammy winner's albums.

The film grossed $260 million worldwide and was the inaugural film distributed by AMC Theaters.

In February, Disney+ announced that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) would stream on March 15. It will feature four songs that were not featured on the on demand release of the concert film.

Swift announced the title of her next album, The Tortured Poet's Department, at the Grammys on Feb. 4. The album will drop on April 19.