Model and reality TV personality Lala Kent has announced on Instagram she is pregnant with her second child.

"I'm expanding my pod," Kent, 33, posted Sunday alongside two photos of her with her 3-year-old daughter Ocean.

"Cheers to a new addition to my little family."

One of the photos shows Ocean smiling at Kent's bare belly.

Kent did not disclose the baby's sex or anticipated due date.

UsMagagazine.com said the Vanderpump Rules star announced the news one month after confirming her plans to undergo intrauterine insemination and a sperm donor.

Kent and Ocean's father, film director Randall Emmett, broke up in October 2021 after getting engaged in 2018.