Emmy Award-winning actress and recording artist Keke Palmer is set to host and perform at the Soul Train Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 26, BET has announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prize presentation celebrates excellence in Soul, R&B, and Hip Hop music.

Also booked to sing at the event are BJ The Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Dante Bowe, Fridayy, Muni Long and SWV.

Summer Walker, SZA, and Usher lead the Soul Train Awards nominations with nine apiece.

"Keke Palmer is a globally recognized multihyphenate talent who embodies confidence and positivity and is one of the most engaging and lovable personalities working in entertainment today. We can't wait to have her host the Soul Train Awards house party," Connie Orlando -- BET's executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy -- said in a statement Wednesday.

"BET gave Keke her first talk show, where she made history as the youngest talk show host in television, and today we are honored to have her back on the Soul Train Awards stage. As always, expect our star-studded slate of soulful artists and can't-miss moments to illuminate your screens for a night dedicated to soul music."

Palmer, 30, is known for her roles in Akeelah and the Bee, Madea's Family Reunion, Tyler Perry's House of Payne, True Jackson, VP, Cinderella, Scream Queens, Scream, Berlin Station, Ice Age: Continental Drift and Nope.

She hosted talk show Just Keke in 2014 and Strahan, Sara & Keke in 2019-2020.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Palmer gave birth to her first child, a son, in February, and her latest album, Big Boss, was released in May.