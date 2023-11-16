NBA legend Metta Sandiford-Artest became the latest celebrity eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday.

The athlete wore the "cuddle monster" costume to sing "You Got It (The Right Stuff)" and "Can't Stop the Feeling" on Season 10 of the Fox competition series.

Nick Cannon is the show's host, and the judges are Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger.

Other stars cut from the competition in Season 10 include tennis great Billie Jean King, reality TV personalities Luann de Lesseps and Tom Sandoval, and actors Anthony Anderson, Tyler Posey and Michael Rapaport.