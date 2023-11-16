Stephen Colletti is engaged to be married.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor and television personality, 37, recently got engaged to his girlfriend, NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver.

Colletti and Weaver shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo from Colletti's proposal in Rome.

"Yes! Forever," Weaver captioned the post.

Colletti's former One Tree Hill co-stars Jana Kramer and Kate Voegele were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"AHHHHH !!!! Congrats!!!!!!!! So happy for you both," Kramer wrote.

"Ahhhhh congratulations you guys!!! Soooo happy for you!!" Voegele said.

Colletti and Weaver went public with their romance in August 2022.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Magic hours are a bit more magical this year. @al_weave," Colletti said on Instagram at the time.

Colletti is known for playing Chase Adams on One Tree Hill and also appeared on the MTV reality series Laguna Beach.