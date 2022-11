Scream and Nope actress Keke Palmer is set to guest host the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live.

"Y'all got y'alls wish... guess whole hosting @nbcsnl? I'm so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn't do it without you," Palmer tweeted.

Singer-songwriter SZA will provide the musical entertainment for the episode.

Comedian Dave Chappelle hosted this weekend's sketch comedy show in New York.

Black Star was the musical guest.