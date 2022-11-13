Those born on this date are under the sign of Scorpio.They include:-- King Edward III of England in 1312-- Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson in 1850-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis in 1856-- Buck O'Neil, Negro League star and manager, in 1911-- TV producer\/director Garry Marshall in 1934-- Actor Joe Mantegna in 1947 (age 75)-- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in 1952 (age 70)-- Actor Tracy Scoggins in 1953 (age 69)-- Actor Frances Conroy in 1953 (age 69)-- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 1953 (age 69)-- Actor Chris Noth in 1954 (age 68)-- Actor Whoopi Goldberg in 1955 (age 67)-- Actor Neil Flynn in 1960 (age 62)-- Football Hall of fame member Vinny Testaverde in 1963 (age 59)-- Television talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel in 1967 (age 55)-- Actor Steve Zahn in 1967 (age 55)-- Actor Gerard Butler in 1969 (age 53)-- Actor Monique Coleman in 1980 (age 42)-- Actor Devon Bostick in 1991 (age 31)-- Singer Julia Michaels, born Julia Carin Cavazos, in 1993 (age 29)