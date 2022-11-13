Musician Julian Lennon shared on Instagram a selfie of him with rock 'n' roll legend Paul McCartney after the two unexpectedly ran into each other at England's Heathrow airport this weekend.

"It's Amazing who you run into in an airport Lounge! None other than Uncle Paul....So, so lovely, and what are the chances...Thankful...." Lennon captioned Saturday's photo.

Lennon's late father, John, famously performed with McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison The Beatles in the 1960s.

The elder Lennon was fatally shot outside his New York home in 1980. He was 40.

Harrison died of cancer in 2001 at the age of 58.